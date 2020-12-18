Advertisement

Lady Bears team up with Waco Fire Department to give gifts to Waco kids

Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Lady Bears and the Waco Fire Department gave back to the Waco community on Thursday night.

Women’s basketball players and managers handed out gifts to families in need.

Several kids were selected from Waco ISD schools because of how well they were doing in class.

The Lady Bears each knew the age and gender of their child and then picked out the gifts themselves.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Guy, 8, a third grader at Speegleville Elementary School, was released from the hospital...
Central Texas boy, 8, defies the odds, recovers from horrifying accident
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs
The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Fiery crash involving FedEx truck on Central Texas highway leaves one dead
OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class

Latest News

Lady Bears giving gifts to Waco kids
Lady Bears give back
Temple
Seven Years Later: Wildcat mentorship promotes success
Temple mentor program
Seven Years Later: Wildcat mentorship promotes success
Corbin Parnell
2020 Classroom Champions: Lorena’s Corbin Parnell