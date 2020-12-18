Lady Bears team up with Waco Fire Department to give gifts to Waco kids

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Lady Bears and the Waco Fire Department gave back to the Waco community on Thursday night.

Women’s basketball players and managers handed out gifts to families in need.

Several kids were selected from Waco ISD schools because of how well they were doing in class.

The Lady Bears each knew the age and gender of their child and then picked out the gifts themselves.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.