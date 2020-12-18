Local police warn of ‘free money’ scam via fake Walmart letter

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police are reminding the public that “if you ever think your getting free money from someone it’s always going to be a scam.”

In a Facebook post, Clifton Police said it received a report that a fake Walmart letter was received in the mail with a $4,900 check in it.

Police said letter asks the recipient to deposit the check and keep $900 and to send the remaining amount of $4,000 in money orders to the supervisor listed on the letter.

Police said the letter - written as if it was a Walmart secret retail evaluation exercise - is fake and warned residents not to fall for the scam.

