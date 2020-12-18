Advertisement

Local police warn of ‘free money’ scam via fake Walmart letter

Photo of fake Walmart letter provided by Clifton Police.
Photo of fake Walmart letter provided by Clifton Police.(Clifton PD)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police are reminding the public that “if you ever think your getting free money from someone it’s always going to be a scam.”

In a Facebook post, Clifton Police said it received a report that a fake Walmart letter was received in the mail with a $4,900 check in it.

Police said letter asks the recipient to deposit the check and keep $900 and to send the remaining amount of $4,000 in money orders to the supervisor listed on the letter.

Police said the letter - written as if it was a Walmart secret retail evaluation exercise - is fake and warned residents not to fall for the scam.

