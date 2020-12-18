Advertisement

Man accused of threatening to lynch woman charged with civil rights intimidation

A Memphis man is facing charges after being accused of threatening to lynch a woman.
A Memphis man is facing charges after being accused of threatening to lynch a woman.(Shelby County Jail)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing charges after being accused of threatening to lynch a woman.

According to a police report, officers responded to a report of intimidation near Winchester and Hacks Cross Wednesday. A woman told police she was leaving a shopping cart in a parking space when she heard a man yelling at her.

The woman told officers the man rolled his window down, called her a racial slur and threatened to hang her from a tree, then blocked her car from leaving.

The police report says officers responding to the area were followed by a man later identified as Clinton Jeffries.

The next day, police say the woman picked Jeffries out of a six-photo lineup.

Police interviewed Jeffries Thursday at which time they say he waived his rights and admitted calling her a slur, threatening to hang her and blocking her car.

The report also says the woman “was placed in fear of her life from the anger that was displayed toward her.”

Jeffries is now charged with civil rights intimidation and simple assault. Jail records show he was booked Friday and released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Dental records will be used to identify victim of fiery Central Texas crash
OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home. (File)
Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 stimulus checks, relief talks
File Photo
H-E-B now accepting SNAP EBT payments for home delivery and curbside pickup
Bryan Johnson, 33, died in the Nov. 4 shooting. (File)
Suspect charged in shooting outside of local store that left man, 33, dead
Walter Forbes, 63, walked out of Kinross Correctional Facility on Nov. 20 after Jackson County...
Wrongfully convicted Michigan man freed after 38 years
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, top congressional leaders get COVID-19 vaccines