Man accused of threatening to lynch woman charged with civil rights intimidation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing charges after being accused of threatening to lynch a woman.

According to a police report, officers responded to a report of intimidation near Winchester and Hacks Cross Wednesday. A woman told police she was leaving a shopping cart in a parking space when she heard a man yelling at her.

The woman told officers the man rolled his window down, called her a racial slur and threatened to hang her from a tree, then blocked her car from leaving.

The police report says officers responding to the area were followed by a man later identified as Clinton Jeffries.

The next day, police say the woman picked Jeffries out of a six-photo lineup.

Police interviewed Jeffries Thursday at which time they say he waived his rights and admitted calling her a slur, threatening to hang her and blocking her car.

The report also says the woman “was placed in fear of her life from the anger that was displayed toward her.”

Jeffries is now charged with civil rights intimidation and simple assault. Jail records show he was booked Friday and released on his own recognizance.

