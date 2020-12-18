Missing Texas man found dead behind bingo hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The body of the missing Lubbock man, Ysabel Flores, has been found deceased behind a bingo hall at 3601 Clovis Rd. Friday morning.

The family of Ysabel Flores has confirmed the identity of the body found.

The body was found behind Bingo Express 1 during a search for the 78-year-old missing man.

The medical examiner has been called to the scene.

Flores was last seen Saturday morning at his home in the 3100 block of Auburn.

KCBD will continue to provide updates as more information is received.

The family wanted to thank everyone who helped the family search.

