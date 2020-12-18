Advertisement

Mother of slain Central Texas toddler arrested

Ashley McAlpine was arrested almost a year to the day after a man she was dating, Jadin Nunez,...
Ashley McAlpine was arrested almost a year to the day after a man she was dating, Jadin Nunez, 26, was indicted for capital murder by a Bell County grand jury.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Ashley McAlpine, 28, whose 2-year-old daughter died of blunt force trauma days before her third birthday in September 2019, was in the Bell County Jail Friday charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

She’s held in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to online records.

Bell County deputies arrested her on Thursday, almost a year to the day after the man with whom she was living at the time of the girl’s death, Jadin Nunez, 26, was indicted on Dec. 18, 2019 for capital murder by a Bell County grand jury.

Nunez was arrested just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the corner of FM 195 and Chaparral Road in Killeen on a warrant stemming from the death of the girl on Sept. 22, 2019.

He remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $ 1 million.

McAlpine, police said Friday, “witnessed Nunez physically abuse the child and failed to seek medical attention and failed to report the incident until several hours later.”

Officers found the girl, Shanna McAlpine, lying on the floor of a bedroom after responding to a report of an unresponsive child early in the morning of Sept. 22, 2019 in the 800 block of South 11th Street, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

McAlpine, told officers that the day before, Nunez, who’s 5-foot-7 and weighs more than 300 pounds, struck the girl in the stomach three times and that afterward, the girl “complained of stomach pain and was not breathing right,” the affidavit said.

McAlpine called 911 at around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 22 the affidavit said.

The girl was pronounced dead just after 3:30 a.m.

An autopsy found that the girl suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen, the affidavit said.

She would have celebrated her third birthday on Sept. 24.

Nunez lived with McAlpine, the affidavit said.

After the girl’s death, a judge signed an order removing McAlpine’s other three children from the home and placing them in the custody of Texas Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Dental records will be used to identify victim of fiery Central Texas crash
OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home. (File)
Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs

Latest News

Lake Shore Village invited the group to sing to the residents.
Schoolchildren surprise hundreds of area nursing home residents with gifts, carols
File Photo
H-E-B now accepting SNAP EBT payments for home delivery and curbside pickup
Bryan Johnson, 33, died in the Nov. 4 shooting. (File)
Suspect charged in shooting outside of local store that left man, 33, dead
Plano-based J.C. Penney will close its store in the Temple Mall in the spring as part of a...
JC Penney to close local store in the spring