Mother of slain Central Texas toddler arrested

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Ashley McAlpine, 28, whose 2-year-old daughter died of blunt force trauma days before her third birthday in September 2019, was in the Bell County Jail Friday charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

She’s held in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to online records.

Bell County deputies arrested her on Thursday, almost a year to the day after the man with whom she was living at the time of the girl’s death, Jadin Nunez, 26, was indicted on Dec. 18, 2019 for capital murder by a Bell County grand jury.

Nunez was arrested just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the corner of FM 195 and Chaparral Road in Killeen on a warrant stemming from the death of the girl on Sept. 22, 2019.

He remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $ 1 million.

McAlpine, police said Friday, “witnessed Nunez physically abuse the child and failed to seek medical attention and failed to report the incident until several hours later.”

Officers found the girl, Shanna McAlpine, lying on the floor of a bedroom after responding to a report of an unresponsive child early in the morning of Sept. 22, 2019 in the 800 block of South 11th Street, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

McAlpine, told officers that the day before, Nunez, who’s 5-foot-7 and weighs more than 300 pounds, struck the girl in the stomach three times and that afterward, the girl “complained of stomach pain and was not breathing right,” the affidavit said.

McAlpine called 911 at around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 22 the affidavit said.

The girl was pronounced dead just after 3:30 a.m.

An autopsy found that the girl suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen, the affidavit said.

She would have celebrated her third birthday on Sept. 24.

Nunez lived with McAlpine, the affidavit said.

After the girl’s death, a judge signed an order removing McAlpine’s other three children from the home and placing them in the custody of Texas Child Protective Services.

