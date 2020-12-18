Our Next Cold Front Arrives Tonight But Warm Highs Are Coming Too

It’ll be another cold start this morning with temperatures in the low 30′s for the morning commute. We’ll get a good amount of sunshine after sunrise before clouds start building up during the afternoon. Despite the increase in clouds, we’ll still get highs in the low 60′s. Spotty rain will start building up as early as 7pm, with most of the rain from our next disturbance arriving during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. A cold front will allow for scattered rain to start your Saturday, with a few showers lingering east of I-35 midday. Rain tapers off after that with some sunshine by around 3pm. Highs will only be in the upper 50′s though Saturday afternoon.

As we close out the weekend we’ll have drier air move into the area, which will allow for temperatures to warm up more easily. In fact, the first day of Winter is on Monday, but we’re going to enjoy highs near 70° Monday afternoon. We stay warm through mid-week before another cold front moves in. This one will bring highs down into the 50′s for Christmas.

