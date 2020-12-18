Advertisement

Our Next Cold Front Arrives Tonight But Warm Highs Are Coming Too

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be another cold start this morning with temperatures in the low 30′s for the morning commute.  We’ll get a good amount of sunshine after sunrise before clouds start building up during the afternoon.  Despite the increase in clouds, we’ll still get highs in the low 60′s.  Spotty rain will start building up as early as 7pm, with most of the rain from our next disturbance arriving during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.  A cold front will allow for scattered rain to start your Saturday, with a few showers lingering east of I-35 midday.  Rain tapers off after that with some sunshine by around 3pm.  Highs will only be in the upper 50′s though Saturday afternoon.

As we close out the weekend we’ll have drier air move into the area, which will allow for temperatures to warm up more easily.  In fact, the first day of Winter is on Monday, but we’re going to enjoy highs near 70° Monday afternoon.  We stay warm through mid-week before another cold front moves in.  This one will bring highs down into the 50′s for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Fiery crash involving FedEx truck on Central Texas highway leaves one dead
OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs
Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home. (File)
Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction

Latest News

Our Next Cold Front Arrives Early Saturday Morning But Unseasonably Warm Highs Follow That
fastcast holiday Christmas ornaments
Clouds Building in Friday with Rain Chances Late/Overnight
fastcast holiday Christmas ornaments
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
A crew from BZ Pools in Johnstown, Pa., work on shoveling the sidewalks for several of their...
‘Unbelievable’ snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast