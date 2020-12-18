Advertisement

Parents lose lawsuit over destruction of son’s porn stash

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no...
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection. He lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

Werking said boxes of films and magazines worth an estimated $29,000 were missing.

“There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said Monday. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.”

Werking’s parents said they had a right to act as his landlords.

“Defendants do not cite to any statute or caselaw to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike,” the judge said.

Maloney told both sides to file briefs on the financial value of the collection.

“The court does not intend to hold an evidentiary hearing,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Dental records will be used to identify victim of fiery Central Texas crash
OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home. (File)
Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs

Latest News

Plano-based J.C. Penney will close its store in the Temple Mall in the spring as part of a...
JC Penney to close local store in the spring
This Oct. 1, 2020 photo shows the partially demolished Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City,...
Atlantic City is offering bidders a chance to blow up Trump’s former casino
An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10...
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.
Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion