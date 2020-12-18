Advertisement

Police ask for help in search for missing Central Texas man

Trapp George, 58, was last seen on Nov. 23.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a Temple man who’s been missing for more than three weeks.

Trapp George, 58, was last seen on Nov. 23, family members told police.

He may be driving a white 2002 Mazda B3000 with Texas license BGP1130.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

