Police ask for help in search for missing Central Texas man

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a Temple man who’s been missing for more than three weeks.

Trapp George, 58, was last seen on Nov. 23, family members told police.

He may be driving a white 2002 Mazda B3000 with Texas license BGP1130.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

