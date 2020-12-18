Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle early Friday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man whom she found breaking into her vehicle early Friday.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers responded to the 4400 block of Northcrest Drive at 4 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as 36-year-old Jarrod Adron Roberts, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that a woman went to her vehicle and found Roberts had broken in and was stealing items. She then shot and killed Roberts.

The woman was released, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.