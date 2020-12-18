Seven Years Later: Wildcat mentorship promotes success

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a mentor program in Temple that pairs fifth-grade students with members of the community.

Seven years ago Faylin Lee was paired up with Dr. Bobby Ott, Temple ISD’s Superintendent.

“It just started with like little stuff. He used to come to the school and check in on me,” said Faylin Lee.

Eventually, Dr. Ott started taking Faylin to football games, VIP style with field access.

“He was really starstruck because he looked up to a lot of those players,” said Dr. Bobby Ott.

He also had access to the press box.

“It was great. I went up there and I didn’t know the press box had all that food up there everybody was eating,” added Faylin.

That exposure to those Friday night lights started to spark a dream in Faylin.

“It just looked like something I was going to do and so I used to speak it into existence a lot,” explained Faylin.

Dr. Ott remembers those words vividly.

“He told me that he was going to play defense, he said defense, and I’ll never forget that,” said Dr. Ott.

While the mentor program technically ends after fifth grade, this mentorship is still going strong.

“He’s been a great advocate. I always see him working hard, but he always had time to come check in on me,” said Faylin.

“I’ve seen him come into his own with respect to some leadership abilities and so seeing that play out on the field and something that he really wanted for himself seven years ago its just been a joy for me,” added Dr. Ott.

