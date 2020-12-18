Advertisement

Smoke in the air in parts of Central Texas is from controlled burns

Smoke in the air in parts of Central Texas Friday is from controlled burns on Fort Hood.
Smoke in the air in parts of Central Texas Friday is from controlled burns on Fort Hood.(Fort Hood photo)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Smoke in the air in parts of Central Texas Friday is from controlled burns on Fort Hood.

Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, in conjunction with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, is conducted the burns on live fire training areas in the middle of the post between West Range and East Range Roads and east of Fort Hood Army Airfield between North Nolan Road and the post’s boundary with Killeen.

Such burns are conducted periodically to clear live fire areas of brush that could be ignited during training.

