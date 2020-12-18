Suspect charged in shooting outside of local store that left man, 33, dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A Waco man already jailed for a parole violation was charged with murder Friday in connection with a shooting in November that left another man dead.

Berry Freeman, 26, of Waco has been jailed since his arrest on Nov. 10 on the parole violation warrant.

He’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $252,000 on the murder charge and a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon, and without bond on the parole warrant, online records show.

The murder charge stems from the Nov. 4 shooting death of Bryan Johnson, 33.

Officers found Johnson, who would have turned 34 in a little more than a week, lying outside G’s Food Mart in the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen Road in Waco after responding to a report of gunfire at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.

He had been shot in the head.

Officers attempted CPR, police said, but Johnson couldn’t be revived.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.