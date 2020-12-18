Temple: Police department tests non-lethal batman device

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Representatives with the BolaWrap device were in Temple Thursday to demonstrate their non-lethal restrictive device to the department.

The BolaWrap is a handheld device that launches an eight foot bola style tether at more than 500 feet per second that wraps around a subject within 25 feet.

Its meant to be a temporary restraint around a subjects arms or legs to momentarily secure them.

It uses a green laser to locate a target, and small fish hooks on the end of the tether are meant to latch onto clothing.

The device also uses a 380 partial charged blank, when launched, it sounds like a small caliber gunshot, which can startle a subject and give police an opportunity to move in safely.

The device is being used in 48 states, and at 17 departments in Texas including Waco Police Department.

“Anytime we can provide a tactical advantage for officers when making an arrest or detaining someone where they don’t have to put hands on somebody or use force or end up in a close quarters combat situation that’s a win win in my opinion,” Temple Police Chief, Shawn Reynolds said.

Reynolds says the department is still evaluating whether or not it will invest in the product.

Each device costs $925, and the cartridges run at $29.99. Reynolds estimates it would cost the city $220,000 to man all their officers with one.

He says if they decide its a device they want, he’ll write a proposal and take it to council.

“Think about all the tools that police officers are equipped with, all of them cause pain to gain compliance, this does not,” Rodney Sherrod, Senior master instructor for BolaWrap said at the presentation Thursday.

He says the BolaWrap was first invented five years ago as a tool to use when dealing with mental health subjects as a way to restrain them without using pain to gain methods.

However Sherrod says officers using the device across the country have found it to be useful in many situations.

“Anything that makes the lives safer for the community and our police officers, that’s what we should be evaluating,” Reynolds said. “We don’t want to fight folks and we certainly don’t want to hurt folks if we don’t have to.”

