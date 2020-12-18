Texas releases schedule for 2nd week of COVID-19 vaccine distribution here, around the state

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services Friday released the schedule for the second week of distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

DSHS says Texas will receive 620,000 doses in the second week of distribution, 460,500 of the Moderna vaccine and almost 160,000 of the Pfizer vaccine, all of which will be used to continue to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

“Our state will be receiving allocations of a second vaccine able to protect Texans from COVID-19,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner.

“Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures,” he said.

The FDA is expected to grant emergency use approval to Moderna for its vaccine soon and it should be shipped beginning over the weekend, DSHS said.

“DSHS encourages providers that have received vaccine to partner with other health care facilities and workers in the area to maximize vaccination,” the agency said in a press release Friday.

Most of the Pfizer vaccine, 124,800 doses, will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program., DSHS said.

Vaccination under the program is expected to begin on Dec. 28 in the state.

The remaining doses will be distributed to 29 hospitals that received Pfizer doses this week to continue vaccinating health care workers, DSHS said.

Bell County sites including the H-E-B Pharmacy at 2509 North Main in Belton will receive 100 doses; Freedom Urgent Care at 300 West Central Texas Expressway Suite 115 in Harker Heights will receive 500 doses; the H-E-B Pharmacy at 601 Indian Trail in Harker Heights will receive 100 doses; Seton Medical Center Harker Heights at 850 West Central Texas Expressway will receive 600 doses; the H-E-B Pharmacy at 2511 Trimmier Rd. in Killeen will receive 100; the H-E-B Pharmacy at 721 1101 West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen will receive 100; Metroplex Health System at 2201 South. Clear Creek Dr. in Killeen will receive 1,400; the Brookshires Pharmacy at 215 Mill Creek Dr. in Salado will receive 500; the H-E-B Pharmacy at 3002 South 31st St. in Temple will receive 100; the H-E-B Pharmacy at 1314 West Adams in Temple will receive 100, and Premier ER Temple at 7010 West Adams Ave. will received 100.

In Bosque County, 100 doses will go to the Brookshires Pharmacy at 9295 Highway 6 in Meridian.

In Coryell County, 100 doses will go to the H-E-B pharmacy at 2990 East Highway 190 in Copperas Cove; 300 doses will go to the Coryell Health Medical Clinic at 1507 West Main in Gatesville, and 100 doses will go to the H-E-B Pharmacy at 1207 East Main St. in Gatesville.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Hobby Unit in Marlin will receive 100 doses.

In Freestone County the Brookshires Pharmacy at 300 West U.S. Highway 84 in Fairfield will receive 400 doses and Freestone Medical Center’s health clinic at 734 West Commerce in Fairfield will receive 100 doses.

In Hamilton County Brookshires Pharmacy 84 at 1004 East Main St. in Hamilton will receive 100 doses and the Family Practice Rural Health Clinic at 303 North Brown St. in Hamilton will receive 300.

In Hill County the Brookshires Pharmacy at 120 South Waco St. in Hillsboro will receive 100 doses and the Brookshires Pharmacy at 1310 North Brazos St. in Whitney will receive 100 doses.

In Leon County the Brookshires Pharmacy at 1220 West Commerce in Buffalo will receive doses and the Brookshires Pharmacy at 1117 North Main St, in Jewett will receive 100 doses.

In Limestone County Rettig Family Health at 204 West Trinity St. in Groesbeck will receive 100 doses and the H-E-B Pharmacy at 701 East Milam St. in Mexia will receive 100 doses.

In McLennan County, 500 doses go to the Brookshires Pharmacy in Lorena; the Brookshires Pharmacy at 1250 West Mcgregor Dr. in McGregor will get 300; Baylor University Student Health Services will get 200; the Brookshires Pharmacy at 100 Peplow Dr. in Waco will get 100; the H-E-B Pharmacy at 1301 Wooded Acres Dr. in Waco will get 100: the H-E-B Pharmacy at 801 IH 35 North in Waco will get 100; the H-E-B Pharmacy at 9100 Woodway Dr. in Waco will get 100; the H-E-B Pharmacy at 3801 North19th St. in Waco will get 100; the H-E-B Pharmacy at1821 South Valley Mills Dr. in Waco will get 100; the Waco-McLennan County Health District will get 200; Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy at 2401 East Waco Dr. in Waco will get 200; the Premier ER & Urgent Care at 900 Austin Ave. in Waco will get 100: the Premier ER at 221 North Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco will get 100; Providence Lakeshore at 2100 Lake Shore Dr. in Waco will get 100;The South 18th Community and Dental Clinic at 1800 Gurley Lane in Waco will get 100, and the Waco Center for Youth in Waco will get 300.

In Milam County the Brookshires Pharmacy at 725 West Cameron Ave. in Rockdale will get 300 doses, and the Milam Co Health Department at 313 North Main Street in Rockdale will get 100.

The Mills County Medical Clinic at 1510 Hanna Valley Rd. in Goldthwaite will get 100 doses.

The Brookshires Pharmacy at 800 North Main St. in Corsicana will get 100 doses; the H-E-B pharmacy at 201 South 15th St. in Corsicana will get 100; Navarro Regional Hospital at 3201 West State Highway 22 in Corsicana will get 600, and the Super 1 Pharmacy at 100 North 15th St. in Corsicana will get 100.

In Roberston County the Brookshires Pharmacy at 400 West 2nd St. in Hearne will get 200 doses.

And in San Saba County, Baylor Scott & White Healthcare at 2005 West Wallace in San Saba will get 100.

