Texas toddler dies after swallowing battery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday morning after weeks of surgeries and treatment for swallowing a battery back in November.

Reese suffered burns to her throat, esophagus, and vocal cords.

The girl will be remembered as a “spunky, outgoing, and sassy 17 month old,” her family said.

It was a remote on the floor with its battery door open that was the clue to Trista Hamsmith that her daughter Reese, who had been coughing, may have swallowed the battery inside that remote.

The Hamsmiths rushed their daughter to the emergency room at University Medical Center in Lubbock where an x-ray confirmed their fears.

They could see that she had swallowed a button battery, but didn’t know the full extent of the damage.

Dr. Thomas McGill, a Pediatric Surgeon and Texas Tech Physician, told KCBD “The batteries (when swallowed) need to be taken out as soon as possible.”

He adds that the damage is obvious when you use endoscopy to see the battery lodged in the throat.

“Often times, what you see is the mucosa is completely black as if you were roasting a marshmallow,” he said.

Trista and her husband moved Reese from UMC to Texas Children’s in Houston for multiple surgeries to repair the damage.

Sadly the girl died Thursday morning.

