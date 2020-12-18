Advertisement

USPS workers go above and beyond to deliver during the pandemic and holiday season

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - They may not be Santa and his nine reindeer, but in the midst of a pandemic and the holiday season, postal workers come close.

Now more than ever they are dealing with a large number of deliveries.

On the USPS website, they stated on Dec. 14 all that they’re doing to keep up with the demand, deadlines for sending off your mail and other factors that customers need to be aware of:

“It really has been an unprecedented year,” James McFee, a lead window clerk said. “It’s been a lot of changes and a lot of growth in the package sector,” he said.

USPS is warning customers that they are experiencing high volumes due to a mixture of the pandemic and the holidays, so there are possibilities for delays, but McFee said they are doing all they can.

“We are doing extra to get the mail out,” he said.

Many locations locally are going as far as opening on Sundays, and due to covid, mail carriers like Tina Efaw are turning into the neighborhood Santa, going out and beginning deliveries as early as 5 a.m. while mostly everyone is still asleep.

“We are starting early, just trying to get it all caught up, keep it all going and get everybody their packages this year,” she said.

Efaw has been a mail carrier for many years and said there’s definitely a lot being delivered this year.

“A lot of people just aren’t leaving, they’re not leaving home so they’re just ordering it and depending on us to bring it this year,” she said.

With the higher demand, McFee said they are going above and beyond for customers, but not everything can be done in a time frame customers may be wanting.

“Yeah please bear with us,” he said.

During the holidays and winter months Postal Services are asking customers to make sure snow is removed from walkways and stairs, along with any obstacles such as a parked vehicle or a trash can that may be block your mailbox. That way they can make sure to get your mail and packages to you in a timely manner.

However, despite the challenges, mail carriers like Efaw still say, “I like my job.”

Efaw and others continue to bring you exactly what you’ve asked for regardless if you’re on the naughty or nice list this year, so remember to be patient.

