Waco: Time running out to mail packages in time for holidays

The U.S.P.S. mailing deadline for Christmas is coming soon.(KWTX)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you want your package to arrive by Christmas, the United States Postal Service recommends getting it in the mail Friday, Dec. 18.

USPS said first class mail and packages need to be mailed by Friday, and priority mail needs to be mailed by Dec. 19.

Shipping volume this year was at historic levels, but that was something the postal service expected and prepared for by hiring seasonal workers and expanding to Sunday delivery in some major cities.

“This year we have seen historic volume, but we anticipated that customers would be doing more shipping due to the pandemic and doing virtual holidays versus in person holidays,” Amber Evans, a U.S.P.S. customer relations coordinator, said.

Cassie Rowntree, owner of The Gift Horse in Waco, said it’s been a busy shipping season for them, especially since this is their first year with an online store. Thursday was the last day they expected to get out of state orders shipped in time for Christmas.

“We’ll continue to do online orders because we still are able to ship locally and deliver locally and still provide curbside pickup,” Rowntree said.

In addition to the local orders, Rowntree said they’ve also mailed orders to Virginia and Kentucky this year.

The post office says even if you mail your packages by the deadlines, it’s still just expected delivery by Christmas. The express mail service is the only guaranteed service.

