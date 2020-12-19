Advertisement

Central Texas County reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

COVID-19 has claimed the life of 5 more local residents. In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr....
COVID-19 has claimed the life of 5 more local residents. In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou checks on a COVID-19 patient. Across the U.S., the surge has swamped hospitals with patients and left nurses and other health care workers shorthanded and burned out. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the life of five more McLennan County residents, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The deaths include a 72-year-old white male, a 88-year-old white female, a 79-year-old white male, a 65-year-old white male and a 89-year-old Hispanic female.

The loss of these individuals brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 253 in McLennan County.

162 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

The county reported 1,083 estimated active cases of the virus Saturday and 15,913 patients who have recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas,...
Fort Hood commander suspends command sergeant major
Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.
Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle early Friday
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a batter from a remote.
Texas toddler dies after swallowing battery
Police identified the victim Friday as Tonya Denise Brown, 45. (File)
Woman dies at local hospital after shooting in home
Bryan Johnson, 33, died in the Nov. 4 shooting. (File)
Suspect charged in shooting outside of local store that left man, 33, dead

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website...
‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
Congress votes to avert government shutdown for now as Covid relief talks drag on.
COVID relief debated as government shutdown averted
Vaccination of frontline healthcare workers continued for a second day Friday at Waco’s...
Vaccinations continue at Waco’s Ascension Providence Hospital