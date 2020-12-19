Central Texas County reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the life of five more McLennan County residents, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The deaths include a 72-year-old white male, a 88-year-old white female, a 79-year-old white male, a 65-year-old white male and a 89-year-old Hispanic female.

The loss of these individuals brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 253 in McLennan County.

162 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

The county reported 1,083 estimated active cases of the virus Saturday and 15,913 patients who have recovered.

