Fort Hood commander suspends command sergeant major

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood and III Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Pat White has temporarily suspended the post’s Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne III over allegations of use of “unprofessional language” toward subordinates in an incident unrelated to other ongoing investigations of III Corps and Fort Hood.

“At Lt. Gen. White’s request, U.S. Army Forces Command, the higher headquarters for III Corps, is conducting an investigation into the allegations,” Fort Hood said in a press release Friday evening.

“A suspension is a temporary removal, often pending the results of an investigation, and is not punitive in nature,” Fort Hood said.

U.S. Army Forces Command, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., is the major Army command that includes III Corps.

