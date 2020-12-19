Salado: Automatic license plate readers will give police ‘more eyes on the street’

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The Village of Salado will be getting new automatic license plate readers.

The Salado Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 Wednesday in favor of getting the system.

Alderman Rodney Bell cast the only dissenting vote.

The city will lease the five automatic license plate readers for one year from the Atlanta-based company, Flock Safety.

Salado police said the purpose of the license plate readers is to investigate crimes especially those committed by people from outside Salado coming into the city.

“It will assist the officers because we’re not a huge department or a big city,” Salado police Chief Pat Boone said.

“It’ll give us more eyes on the street to help follow up with investigations potentially, " he said.

Acquiring the camera systems and installing them will cost the city $13,750, a cost Boone said is already included in the police department’s budget.

Some residents at Wednesday’s virtual meeting voiced opposition to the acquisition of the automatic license plate readers, citing concerns over privacy and data security.

“What I’m concerned about is people’s 4th Amendment rights and the freedom to move around,” said Michael Jason MacDonald, a Salado resident who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting.

“Salado is a small community so a camera system functionally is going to profile where people go.”

Boone and other village leadership maintain that the system will not be used for monitoring residents’ movement.

“There’s an assumption by some people that we’re going to be sitting behind a computer watching them do things so we can catch them. But that’s nowhere near the intent of the system,” Boone said.

“To sit there and have an officer watching a camera waiting for something to happen is a gross misuse of manpower and time.”

According to the department’s policy, the data provided by the system can only be used when Salado police receive an alert that license plate scanned in Salado may be listed in the National Crime Information Center or the Texas Crime Information Center.

The cameras are expected to be installed at entrance and exit points within the city limits of Salado. Boone declined to say exactly where the cameras will be. He cites safety reasons.

Salado police also said officers will not be ticketing people simply based on what they see on the cameras.

