Advertisement

Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12

In this undated photo released by Fresno County Sheriff shows a booking photo of Nathan Larson...
In this undated photo released by Fresno County Sheriff shows a booking photo of Nathan Larson at the Denver Jail in Denver, Colo. (Fresno County Sheriff via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate who once ran for political office in Virginia has been arrested by authorities who said they caught him flying across country with a 12-year-old girl.

The Fresno County, California, sheriff said Saturday that 40-year-old Nathan Larson had met the girl online and persuaded the girl to run away from home recently.

Authorities said the two boarded a plane bound Monday for Washington, D.C., and were stopped on a Denver layover.

Officials say the girl was not injured and has been reunited with her family in California.

Larson is a Virginia resident who ran and lost a 2017 campaign for the state’s House of Delegates.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas,...
Fort Hood commander suspends command sergeant major
Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.
Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle early Friday
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a batter from a remote.
Texas toddler dies after swallowing battery
Police identified the victim Friday as Tonya Denise Brown, 45. (File)
Woman dies at local hospital after shooting in home
Bryan Johnson, 33, died in the Nov. 4 shooting. (File)
Suspect charged in shooting outside of local store that left man, 33, dead

Latest News

President-Elect Joe Biden talks about the historic precedence of his diverse cabinet in...
Biden announces more members of his diverse Cabinet
In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair,...
Biden introduces his climate team, says ‘no time to waste’
Part of the United Kingdom will go back into lockdown during Christmas, after a newly...
UK nixes Christmas gatherings, shuts London shops over virus
“I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication,” OWS’ Perna says of lowered...
General sorry for ‘miscommunication’ over vaccine shipments