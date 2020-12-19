Advertisement

UK nixes Christmas gatherings, shuts London shops over virus

Britain's Boris Johnson attends the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall,...
Britain's Boris Johnson attends the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.(Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON (AP) - Millions of people in England have learned they must cancel their Christmas get-togethers and holiday shopping trips.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that holiday gatherings can’t go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England.

Johnson imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions to curb sharply spreading infections in the capital and other areas.

The new Tier 4 alert category requires non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues to close after the end of business hours Saturday.

Johnson also said that a planned five-day easing of socializing rules that would allow up to three households to meet in “Christmas bubbles” is canceled for Tier 4 areas.

