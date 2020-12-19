UK nixes Christmas gatherings, shuts London shops over virus

LONDON (AP) - Millions of people in England have learned they must cancel their Christmas get-togethers and holiday shopping trips.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that holiday gatherings can’t go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England.

Johnson imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions to curb sharply spreading infections in the capital and other areas.

The new Tier 4 alert category requires non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues to close after the end of business hours Saturday.

Johnson also said that a planned five-day easing of socializing rules that would allow up to three households to meet in “Christmas bubbles” is canceled for Tier 4 areas.

