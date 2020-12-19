Advertisement

Unusual Warmth To Start Winter But Another Front Arrives Near Christmas

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve got a nice sunset in store for us this evening, after which we dip to the mid 40′s.  However, during the overnight those temperatures will drop rapidly, with morning lows in the mid 30′s.  Sunshine dominates throughout Sunday, bringing highs into the mid 60′s during the afternoon.  The warm, dry pattern stays with us to start the work week with highs pushing 70° on Monday….the first day of Winter!  We’ll be around 70° again on Tuesday before a cold front arrives Wednesday.

This front will bring a few spotty showers Wednesday morning with temperatures falling during the afternoon with breezy winds, so you’ll feel that temperature drop!  Highs stay in the 50′s for Christmas Eve and Christmas, but no rain is expected!  We’ll have a good amount of sunshine both days before rain chances return next weekend.

