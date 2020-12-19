US stocks slide from records as wait continues for Congress

(AP) - U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their record levels Friday as the wait drags on to see if Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights.

Hope that Congress may be nearing a deal to offer more support for the economy helped the S&P 500 post a 1.3% gain this week.

So has enthusiasm about vaccines for COVID-19, which investors hope will get the economy back on the road to normalcy next year.

