Advertisement

US stocks slide from records as wait continues for Congress

U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their record levels Friday . (John Nacion/Star Max via...
U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their record levels Friday . (John Nacion/Star Max via AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their record levels Friday as the wait drags on to see if Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights.

Hope that Congress may be nearing a deal to offer more support for the economy helped the S&P 500 post a 1.3% gain this week.

So has enthusiasm about vaccines for COVID-19, which investors hope will get the economy back on the road to normalcy next year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Dental records will be used to identify victim of fiery Central Texas crash
OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home. (File)
Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs

Latest News

Layoffs at Walt Disney World theme parks are hurting Orlando families.
Disney layoffs cause widespread hardship in Orlando
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits
Stocks rose on Wall Street, reaching more record highs Thursday.
Stocks reach record highs as investors hope for stimulus
The Coca-Cola Co. says it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part...
Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it pares brands