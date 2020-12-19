Waco native is raising money for Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco native, Joe Schwartz, is leading a fundraiser called “Dollars for Dell”.

Schwartz, a former Vanguard College Preparatory School and Texas basketball player, started this service project when he was in college.

He raised funds for two years in college at UT, and now he is bringing it back. Schwartz felt it was important to do something this year because of how tough it has been on so many people, and especially healthcare providers.

Schwartz set a goal to raise 15,000 dollars to buy toys for kids at the hospital and gift cards for healthcare workers.

Donations can be made on Venmo @DollarsForDell or on at Fundraiser by Joe Schwartz : Dollars For Dell 2020 (gofundme.com).

