Advertisement

Waco native is raising money for Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas

Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco native, Joe Schwartz, is leading a fundraiser called “Dollars for Dell”.

Schwartz, a former Vanguard College Preparatory School and Texas basketball player, started this service project when he was in college.

He raised funds for two years in college at UT, and now he is bringing it back. Schwartz felt it was important to do something this year because of how tough it has been on so many people, and especially healthcare providers.

Schwartz set a goal to raise 15,000 dollars to buy toys for kids at the hospital and gift cards for healthcare workers.

Donations can be made on Venmo @DollarsForDell or on at Fundraiser by Joe Schwartz : Dollars For Dell 2020 (gofundme.com).

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Dental records will be used to identify victim of fiery Central Texas crash
OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.
Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle early Friday
Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home. (File)
Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction

Latest News

Salado Eagle signs with Wyoming
Salado Eagle signs with Wyoming
Salado Eagle signs with Wyoming
Salado's Wrook Brown signs with Wyoming
Joe Schwartz leads the project to raise money for Dell Children's.
Waco native leads "Dollars for Dell" 2020
Temple
Temple falls to Rockwall-Heath in the Area Round