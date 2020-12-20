Advertisement

A Nice Winter Warmup Before A Cold Front Arrives Near Christmas

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine dominates throughout Sunday, bringing highs into the mid 60′s during the afternoon.  The warm, dry pattern stays with us to start the work week with highs pushing 70° on Monday….the first day of Winter!  We’ll be around 70° again on Tuesday before a cold front arrives Wednesday.

This front will bring a few spotty showers Wednesday morning with temperatures falling during the afternoon with breezy winds, so you’ll feel that temperature drop!  Highs stay in the 50′s for Christmas Eve and Christmas, but no rain is expected!  Another disturbance looks to move in after that as we head into next weekend.  A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, with possibly another cold front arriving by the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas,...
Fort Hood commander suspends command sergeant major
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a batter from a remote.
Texas toddler dies after swallowing battery
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Temple resident, Julie Sullivan left her job as a respiratory therapist in Central Texas to...
Central Texas woman takes break from COVID-19 frontlines to spend Christmas at home
Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.
Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle early Friday

Latest News

A Winter Warmup To Start The Week with A Cold Front Near Christmas
FastCast
Unusual Warmth To Start Winter But Another Front Arrives Near Christmas
Unusual Warmth For The Official Start of Winter But Another Cold Front Arrives Near Christmas
FastCast
Saturday Morning Rain