A Nice Winter Warmup Before A Cold Front Arrives Near Christmas

Sunshine dominates throughout Sunday, bringing highs into the mid 60′s during the afternoon. The warm, dry pattern stays with us to start the work week with highs pushing 70° on Monday….the first day of Winter! We’ll be around 70° again on Tuesday before a cold front arrives Wednesday.

This front will bring a few spotty showers Wednesday morning with temperatures falling during the afternoon with breezy winds, so you’ll feel that temperature drop! Highs stay in the 50′s for Christmas Eve and Christmas, but no rain is expected! Another disturbance looks to move in after that as we head into next weekend. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, with possibly another cold front arriving by the end of next weekend.

