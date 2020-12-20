A Winter Warmup To Start The Week with Another Front Before Christmas

It’ll be a nice evening with temperatures in the 60′s until after sunset. We quickly dip to the mid 40′s by 8pm, after which we’ll cool to the mid 30′s for the start of your Monday. Abundant sunshine will be seen on Monday, and this will cause temperatures to rapidly warm up. We’ll hit the mid 60′s by lunchtime, with highs around 70° in the afternoon. We’ll also hit 70° again on Tuesday as well! Another cold front moves in Wednesday morning, which will bring a few spotty showers to the area. Temperatures will cool off behind the front, but not that much.

We’ll be in the mid 50′s for Christmas Eve, with Santa dealing with cool temperatures in the upper 30′s at night heading into Christmas. We’ll have more clouds on Christmas, but highs will still be comfortably cool in the upper 50′s. We warm up into the 60′s again afterwards, with a few showers to start next weekend.

