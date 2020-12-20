Belton: Father donates hundreds of Christmas gifts to families in need

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Marty Mendoza, a struggling father who’s autistic son was given hundreds of Christmas gifts last year, donated more than 200 presents to other families in need Saturday afternoon in Belton.

Mendoza says he saved many of those toys and kept them in storage for the right time.

Mendoza says especially with how difficult things have been for so many families this year, he’s glad to help by sharing the same amazing gift he was given last year.

“It’s about helping one another during this crisis and trying to give back during this time because everybody’s hurting,” he said.

“The last thing on their mind is getting toys, it’s paying the bills. I’m just glad to be in a position that I can help children.”

For every toy that wasn’t collected, they were donated to a number of small communities throughout Bell County.

Mendoza added that he hopes that his event brought awareness to all autistic children in need.

