Advertisement

Belton: Father donates hundreds of Christmas gifts to families in need

Marty Mendoza, a struggling father who’s autistic son was given hundreds of Christmas gifts...
Marty Mendoza, a struggling father who’s autistic son was given hundreds of Christmas gifts last year, donated more than 200 presents to other families in need Saturday afternoon in Belton.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Marty Mendoza, a struggling father who’s autistic son was given hundreds of Christmas gifts last year, donated more than 200 presents to other families in need Saturday afternoon in Belton.

Mendoza says he saved many of those toys and kept them in storage for the right time.

Mendoza says especially with how difficult things have been for so many families this year, he’s glad to help by sharing the same amazing gift he was given last year.

“It’s about helping one another during this crisis and trying to give back during this time because everybody’s hurting,” he said.

“The last thing on their mind is getting toys, it’s paying the bills. I’m just glad to be in a position that I can help children.”

For every toy that wasn’t collected, they were donated to a number of small communities throughout Bell County.

Mendoza added that he hopes that his event brought awareness to all autistic children in need.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas,...
Fort Hood commander suspends command sergeant major
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a batter from a remote.
Texas toddler dies after swallowing battery
Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.
Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle early Friday
Police identified the victim Friday as Tonya Denise Brown, 45. (File)
Woman dies at local hospital after shooting in home
Bryan Johnson, 33, died in the Nov. 4 shooting. (File)
Suspect charged in shooting outside of local store that left man, 33, dead

Latest News

Amy’s House, a home built for organ donor patients and their families, is officially open and...
Temple: Amy’s House finally open in honor of organ donor
The Abundant Life Church of God and Top Flow music donated more than 100 free meals to the...
Killeen: Local church and recording studio feed the homeless
VFW post 1820 hosted a free Christmas dinner at their headquarters in Temple Saturday afternoon.
Temple: VFW hosts free Christmas dinner
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast