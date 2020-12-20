Advertisement

Iraqi army: Rocket barrage targets US Embassy in Baghdad

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. At least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20 Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a barrage of rockets has targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest, as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

The Iraqi military statement says a residential complex and some cars were damaged, but didn’t mention anything about casualties.

Three Iraqi officials also say at least three rockets were fired.

They say the U.S. Embassy’s C-RAM defense system was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas,...
Fort Hood commander suspends command sergeant major
The Amber alert is cancelled as four Texas children were found safe.
Discontinued Amber Alert as four Texas children are found safe
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a batter from a remote.
Texas toddler dies after swallowing battery
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Temple resident, Julie Sullivan left her job as a respiratory therapist in Central Texas to...
Central Texas woman takes break from COVID-19 frontlines to spend Christmas at home

Latest News

Amy’s House, a home built for organ donor patients and their families, is officially open and...
Temple: Amy’s House finally open in honor of organ donor
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines
A Waco police officer had died on Saturday according to the Waco Police Association.
Local police officer dies to illness he was “courageously battling”
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill