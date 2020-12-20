Killeen: Beloved Christmas Lady’s husband continues tradition

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After his wife passed away in late July, Daniel Caron’s decided to continue the tradition of decorating the house with thousands of lights this year.

“I can say without any fear of upsetting anybody, they would all say it’s not as good as she would’ve done it,” he said.

Caron says he began putting up the lights on the house in October, and it’s been no easy task.

“She was a master at this and we’re not,” he said.

“It’s repairing the stuff. You take it out and it worked last year, but it doesn’t work this year! Is it a light? Is it a cut wire? Is it this or that? That’s what takes the most time out of everything.”

Since then, Caron and the family were contemplating if this was the last year they would display the lights.

They also had a special tribute for Marilyn planned, until and unexpected Christmas gift arrived early.

“Well, my granddaughter was gonna do a slide show and I was gonna have it all set up...but she had a baby last night,” he said.

“So, she didn’t have time to do it!”

Little Dominik Pineda was delivered just in time for Christmas.

As for the tribute, Caron decided to have a Christmas tree out front, asking the community to stop by and drop a special ornament if they’d like.

With a great grandson now in the picture, Caron says he’s eager to share Marilyn’s memory with him.

“I’m hoping,” he said.

“It’s all gonna depend on my health and you know, I’m pretty healthy right now... but who knows what tomorrow might bring.”

