Killeen: Local church and recording studio feed the homeless

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Abundant Life Church of God and Top Flow music donated more than 100 free meals to the homeless in downtown Killeen Saturday.

The event was complete with music and food.

For the organizers, providing for those most in need this holiday season while staying safe was incredibly important.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” said Leonard Beech.

“It just makes it all the more powerful that we’re all involved, it’s not just us. Me personally, it was important for me because I was homeless before. I know what it’s like to be down.”

Organizers say they’re hopeful that next year, the need for food will be much less than this year.

Regardless, they say they’ll be prepared no matter what.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.