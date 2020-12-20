Local police officer dies to illness he was “courageously battling”

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco police officer has died Saturday according to the Waco Police Association.

The organizaton posted on Facebook to inform the public of the death of the Waco officer.

They said in the post that the officer was lost to “an illness he had been courageously battling.”

Please keep our members and Waco PD in your thoughts in the coming days. Regretfully, we lost an officer yesterday to an... Posted by Waco Police Association on Sunday, December 20, 2020

According to the social media post, the association will release the name of the officer when the family deems appropriate.

“We join everyone in saying 2020 can’t end fast enough,” Waco Police Association.

We will report more information when it becomes avaliable.

