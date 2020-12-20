Advertisement

Local school superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Clifton ISD superintendent, Andy Ball, has tested positive for COVID-19.
By Katy Mendez
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Clifton ISD superintendent, Andy Ball, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ball said in a statement that he tested positive on Saturday evening and was on the schools campus the day before.

The superintendent said he was not in close contact with any of the staff on students Friday and has not returned to school property since testing positive.

He says he will continue to monitor his health and provide additional information.

If you have any questions regarding the matter you can call 254-675-1825 or email andy.ball@cliftonisd.org.

