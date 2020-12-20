RECALL: 92,206 pounds of LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken meals may contain hard plastic

WASHINGTON (KWTX) - The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service released a “Class I recall,” Saturday which is considered a high risk for consumption of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken meal products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic.”

The approximately 92,206 pounds of recalled meals is made by Nestlé Prepared Foods, in Springville, Utah.

The specific meals being recalled are “8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.”

