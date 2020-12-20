Advertisement

RECALL: 92,206 pounds of LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken meals may contain hard plastic

USDA recalls Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals
USDA recalls Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals(USDA)
By STAFF
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KWTX) - The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service released a “Class I recall,” Saturday which is considered a high risk for consumption of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken meal products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic.”

The approximately 92,206 pounds of recalled meals is made by Nestlé Prepared Foods, in Springville, Utah.

The specific meals being recalled are “8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.”

Click to see FULL news release.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas,...
Fort Hood commander suspends command sergeant major
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a batter from a remote.
Texas toddler dies after swallowing battery
Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.
Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle early Friday
Police identified the victim Friday as Tonya Denise Brown, 45. (File)
Woman dies at local hospital after shooting in home
Bryan Johnson, 33, died in the Nov. 4 shooting. (File)
Suspect charged in shooting outside of local store that left man, 33, dead

Latest News

Police say no one was injured during the execution of the search warrant.
Two adults arrested and booked into Freestone County jail, charged with theft
Amy’s House, a home built for organ donor patients and their families, is officially open and...
Temple: Amy’s House finally open in honor of organ donor
Marty Mendoza, a struggling father who’s autistic son was given hundreds of Christmas gifts...
Belton: Father donates hundreds of Christmas gifts to families in need
The Abundant Life Church of God and Top Flow music donated more than 100 free meals to the...
Killeen: Local church and recording studio feed the homeless