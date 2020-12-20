Temple: Amy’s House finally open in honor of organ donor

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Amy’s House, a home built for organ donor patients and their families, is officially open and will be taking patients next week.

The house was finished back in October.

For Amy Henderson-Firth’s parents, Margaret and John, it’s been a uphill climb from the very start.

“We just decided to cut the hoopla and get on with what our mission is,” she said.

In 2012, Firth died of a brain hemorrhage. After her organs were donated to 70 people, her parents were inspired to build a house to help organ donors and their families.

However, when construction on the house wrapped up in October, the opening faced a number of delays.

“I think a good way to put it was all of the above,” he said.

“Weather, COVID, supply issues. Just to get supplies for sanitation took a while. We were planning on a grand opening but we had to just do a soft virtual opening.”

Even with the opening being done virtually, Henderson says Baylor Scott & White Health will slowly get families to stay in the home, making sure all COVID-19 protocols are in place.

“We’re gonna start with one patient and their family at one end of the house and then we’ll just kinda see what the virus allows us to do,” he said.

“We can house up to 8 families at one time, but it might be a while until we get to that point.”

As time allows for more families to stay in the home, both Margaret and John say they’re proud to finally continue Amy’s legacy of helping others.

“I think she’s very proud that we were able to persevere on this mission,” she said.

““We’re proud of what we’ve done, what everyone else has done as well,” he said.

“We’re proud of Amy of what she did in life and what she did in death with her organ donations and how she’s helped so many other people.”

