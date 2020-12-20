Temple: VFW hosts free Christmas dinner

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - VFW post 1820 hosted a free Christmas dinner at their headquarters in Temple Saturday afternoon.

More than 20 hams and turkeys were each served.

To keep everyone safe from COVID-19, all visitors and volunteers were required to wear face masks and pass a screening before coming in.

Commander Jimmy Douglas says after having to close for a few months this year due to the pandemic, he was proud to continue the tradition of serving those who serve our country and local communities this Christmas.

“People that’re members here volunteer their time to make sure that our veterans and law enforcement could come in and have a free meal,” he said.

“They understood that we wanted to show respect and pay it back and that’s worth more than anything else in the world. Even more than money.”

Douglas says all the food that’s leftover will be donated to Feed My Sheep in Temple to give to the homeless community.

