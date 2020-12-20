Advertisement

Two adults arrested and booked into Freestone County jail, charged with theft

Police say no one was injured during the execution of the search warrant.
Police say no one was injured during the execution of the search warrant.(wagm)
By STAFF
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - Two adults (1 male, 1 women) located at Hullum Drive in Teague were arrested Friday evening when law enforcement from Teague Police Department and Freestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

Police said, the arrest stemmed from an investigation into multiple thefts in and around the area.

Several stolen items were recovered, including a “Polaris Side by Side” which was located at another location.

Police say no one was injured during the execution of the search warrant.

The investigation is still open as police say they’re anticipating the recovery of more stolen property.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas,...
Fort Hood commander suspends command sergeant major
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a batter from a remote.
Texas toddler dies after swallowing battery
Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.
Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle early Friday
Police identified the victim Friday as Tonya Denise Brown, 45. (File)
Woman dies at local hospital after shooting in home
Bryan Johnson, 33, died in the Nov. 4 shooting. (File)
Suspect charged in shooting outside of local store that left man, 33, dead

Latest News

USDA recalls Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals
RECALL: 92,206 pounds of LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken meals may contain hard plastic
Amy’s House, a home built for organ donor patients and their families, is officially open and...
Temple: Amy’s House finally open in honor of organ donor
Marty Mendoza, a struggling father who’s autistic son was given hundreds of Christmas gifts...
Belton: Father donates hundreds of Christmas gifts to families in need
The Abundant Life Church of God and Top Flow music donated more than 100 free meals to the...
Killeen: Local church and recording studio feed the homeless