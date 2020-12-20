Two adults arrested and booked into Freestone County jail, charged with theft

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - Two adults (1 male, 1 women) located at Hullum Drive in Teague were arrested Friday evening when law enforcement from Teague Police Department and Freestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

Police said, the arrest stemmed from an investigation into multiple thefts in and around the area.

Several stolen items were recovered, including a “Polaris Side by Side” which was located at another location.

Police say no one was injured during the execution of the search warrant.

The investigation is still open as police say they’re anticipating the recovery of more stolen property.

