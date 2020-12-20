Waco: “Speak up for Daylen” advocates against gun violence

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family brought awareness to their son’s death and gun violence with a special rally at Kendrick Park in Waco Saturday afternoon.

19-year-old Daylen Cervantez was shot and killed outside Mr. Magoo’s bar in Waco last on November 20.

A suspect has not been arrested.

At the rally, family and friends shared fond memories of who Cervantez was and advocated that his name and what happened to him is never forgotten.

“We’re wanting to bring awareness to gun violence and we’re just wanting to get the word out,” said Alexandria Vasquez, his sister-in-law.

“We just want to advocate and be a voice for people who lost their voice to gun violence. We really do appreciate the communities support.”

Anyone who has any information on Cervantez’s death are encouraged to contact Waco police.

