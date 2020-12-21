Advertisement

Aide: Biden won’t talk about son Hunter with AG candidates

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son...
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming press secretary says Biden won’t discuss the investigation of his son with any prospective candidates for attorney general. A federal investigation into the finances of Biden’s son, Hunter, will likely be a major point of contention during Senate confirmation hearings for the nominee. Some Republicans are already calling for the appointment of a special counsel to deter the role of politics in an investigation. Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki says Biden is looking for somebody who is at “the highest level of integrity” to oversee the Justice Department. She says “that person, whomever it is, will be overseeing whatever investigations are happening at the Department of Justice.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amber alert is cancelled as four Texas children were found safe.
Discontinued Amber Alert as four Texas children are found safe
Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas,...
Fort Hood commander suspends command sergeant major
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a batter from a remote.
Texas toddler dies after swallowing battery
Temple resident, Julie Sullivan left her job as a respiratory therapist in Central Texas to...
Central Texas woman takes break from COVID-19 frontlines to spend Christmas at home
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump wants Supreme Court to overturn Pa. election results
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid