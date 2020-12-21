Bell County reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Public Health District reported 323 new cases of COVID-19, 44 more cases from the weekend, and five additional deaths from the virus Monday.

The deaths of a Killeen woman in her 60s, a Harker Heights man in his 60s, a Bell County man in his 90s, a Harker Heights woman in her 80s and as Bell County man in his 70s increased the virus toll in the county to 149.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 11,409.

Of the total, 1,791 cases were active Monday and 9,618 patients have recovered.

