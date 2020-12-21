Central Texas man charged in theft of nearly four dozen head of cattle

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher D. Cockrell, 40, of Gatesville, was free on $7,500 bond Monday after he was charged with theft of livestock in connection with the sale of 46 head of cattle that belonged to a former client, the Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association said Monday.

Cockrell ran cattle for the victim, a Bangs man in the spring of 2016, the association said.

Over time the victim became suspicious and demanded the cattle be gathered and sold, the association said, but the cattle were never gathered.

The unnamed victim contacted TSCRA Special Marvin Wills whose investigation showed the cattle were sold, but the proceeds didn’t go to the owner.

Wills secured an arrest warrant and on Saturday a state trooper pulled Cockrell over for a traffic violation and then took him into custody.

Cockrell posted bond and was released on Sunday.

“Cattle raisers need to make sure they know the credibility of the person or persons taking care of their cattle,” Wills said.

“Check their references. And once you form a partnership, keep good records of inventory on hand and visually inspect your cattle on a regular basis.”

