Advertisement

Central Texas man charged in theft of nearly four dozen head of cattle

A Central Texas man charged in connection with the theft of nearly four dozen head of cattle...
A Central Texas man charged in connection with the theft of nearly four dozen head of cattle was free on bond Monday. (File)(KKTV)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher D. Cockrell, 40, of Gatesville, was free on $7,500 bond Monday after he was charged with theft of livestock in connection with the sale of 46 head of cattle that belonged to a former client, the Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association said Monday.

Cockrell ran cattle for the victim, a Bangs man in the spring of 2016, the association said.

Over time the victim became suspicious and demanded the cattle be gathered and sold, the association said, but the cattle were never gathered.

The unnamed victim contacted TSCRA Special Marvin Wills whose investigation showed the cattle were sold, but the proceeds didn’t go to the owner.

Wills secured an arrest warrant and on Saturday a state trooper pulled Cockrell over for a traffic violation and then took him into custody.

Cockrell posted bond and was released on Sunday.

“Cattle raisers need to make sure they know the credibility of the person or persons taking care of their cattle,” Wills said.

“Check their references. And once you form a partnership, keep good records of inventory on hand and visually inspect your cattle on a regular basis.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amber alert is cancelled as four Texas children were found safe.
Discontinued Amber Alert as four Texas children are found safe
Taylor Cobb (left) and Ronnie Branch (right).
Man, woman arrested in connection with series of Central Texas thefts
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Crime scene tape was stretched across the front of the building Monday morning.
Postal inspectors try to determine what was taken after break-in at local post office
COVID-19 has claimed the life of 5 more local residents. In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr....
Central Texas County reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Latest News

The 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill includes $48.7 million...
House bill includes $48.7 million for Fort Hood, $60 million for privatized housing
The Bell County Health District reported more than 300 additional COVID-19 cases Monday and...
Bell County reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Stimulus checks and more: Highlights of $900B COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills
The Texas Capitol will reopen to the public next month, about a week before the Texas...
Texas Capitol will reopen to the public next month