Crash on Texas highway leaves two dead

Two people died after an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle as they attempted to make a U-turn on...
Two people died after an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle as they attempted to make a U-turn on U.S. Highway 287.(KAUZ)
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man and a women were killed in a car crash on Highway 287, near Burnett Ranch Road west of Iowa Park.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a deadly accident occurred on Friday at around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 287, west of Iowa Park.

The victims were traveling down Highway 287 when they attempted to make a U-turn, and were struck by an 18-wheeler.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other died after being transported away from the scene.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

