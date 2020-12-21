Driver from DPS pursuit at-large

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect is at-large in connection with an early morning DPS pursuit on I-35.

According to a Texas Dept. of Public Safety spokesman, there was a police chase involving troopers around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The chase started at I-35 mile marker 356 near Abbott and ended at mile marker 343 near the Road Ranger Truck Stop in the Lacy Lakeview area.

The driver has not been arrested, the spokesman said.

No further details were provided.

