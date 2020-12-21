Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of...
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March.(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(AP) - Researchers are concerned about reports from Britain and South Africa of new coronavirus strains that seem to spread more easily.

Scientists say it’s unclear if that’s true. And for now, they don’t think the new strains cause more severe COVID-19 illness or pose any concern for vaccines.

Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population. One strain recently detected in England has a lot of changes to the spiky protein that’s targeted by current vaccines.

The advice to the public remains the same - wear a mask, wash hands often and keep social distance to avoid catching and spreading the virus.

