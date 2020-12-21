Advertisement

Female Central Texas officer clipped by mirror as disturbance suspect flees

By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A female Waco police officer was clipped by a mirror as a suspect in an early-morning disturbance sped off from the scene, but was later able to assist other officers in arresting the man, Officer Garen Bynum said Monday.

The officer responded after police received a report at around 2 a.m. Saturday that a man was kicking his cousin’s vehicle in the 2500 block of South 27th Street.

When she and other officers arrived, they were told the man was sitting in a vehicle nearby, but as they approached, the man decided to flee, Bynum said.

“Officers ordered the man to stop, but the suspect refused to comply with orders and began to accelerate,” he said and drove toward the officers.

The driver’s side mirror of the vehicle struck the female officer in the elbow, he said.

She was not seriously injured, he said.

After a brief search officers found the vehicle, which crashed near the intersection of South 12th Street and Primrose Drive, and arrested Joe Clakely, 25, who remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday charged with criminal mischief, evading arrest and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

His bonds totaled $63,000.

