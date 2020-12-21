Advertisement

First Day Of Winter Feeling Like Spring!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Astronomical winter started at 4:02 AM but the first day of the coldest season of the year will feel a bit more like Spring! We’re expecting lots of sunshine and temperatures will be over 10° warmer than normal. Despite the warm afternoon coming, morning temperatures are still on the chilly side in the 30s and 40s. The abundance of sunshine will boost temperatures very quickly and we’ll be warming into the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the afternoon. If you’re planning on planet-gazing this evening for ‘The Great Conjunction’, when Jupiter and Saturday will appear to overlap in the night sky, you should have pleasant weather. A few high clouds will move through, but those shouldn’t obscure the planets much. Jupiter and Saturn will be visible for a few hours after sunset in the southwestern night sky fairly close to the horizon so make sure you’re in a spot that isn’t obscured by trees or buildings!

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start out a bit warmer in the low-to-mid 40s thanks to humidity moving back into the atmosphere. We’ll kick off the day with mostly cloudy skies and with some fog and drizzle near and east of I-35, but the fog and drizzle will dissipate before lunchtime and give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs tomorrow should be a touch cooler thanks to the cloudy morning, but we’ll still be in the upper 60s and low 70s late in the day. Our next front arrives during the day Wednesday and that’ll keep the warmth around through sunrise Wednesday. We’ll start out with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s, but with Wednesday’s front arriving during the day, we’re expecting temperatures to take a small tumble after it moves through. Temperatures before the front should be able to warm into the low-to-mid 60s, but temperatures should fall back into the 50s with drier air moving in behind the front. Wednesday’s front also brings with it a 30% chance of rain, mainly east of the I-35 corridor.

Wednesday’s front sets up for a chilly start to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with morning temperatures close to freezing. The near-freezing morning temperatures will warm only into the upper 50s and low 60s during the day with ample sunshine overhead. We’ll continue to warm into the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday and Sunday before another cold front swings through. Ahead of the front Saturday, we’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. The front clears through the area Sunday and will drop temperatures slightly early next week before another potentially more robust storm system swings through mid-week potentially bringing us even higher rain chances.

