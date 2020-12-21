Advertisement

House bill includes $48.7 million for Fort Hood, $60 million for privatized housing

The 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill includes $48.7 million...
The 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill includes $48.7 million for construction on Fort Hood and $60 million for privatized housing oversight and support.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KWTX) - The 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill includes $32.7 million for fuel facilities and $16 million to complete battalion headquarters on Fort Hood and $60 million for privatized housing oversight and support, U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, said Monday.

Carter expected the measure, which is part of the Fiscal Year 2021 consolidated appropriations bill, to reach the House floor Monday.

“It’s always been my goal to provide the resources necessary for the soldiers to do their jobs safely and effectively. These additional investments increase quality of life and help maintain readiness of our military,” Carter said.

