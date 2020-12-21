MISSING CHILD: 9-year-old, Jovon Eugene Simpson from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating 9-year-old, Jovon Eugene Simpson.

Authorities report that the boy was last seen in the 7000 block of Marbach Road in San Antonio, Texas on December 20, 2020.

Jovon is describe as having “curly ear top hair and was last seen wearing a maroon hat, blue/black hoodie, camouflage pants and red/black shoes.”

Police are asking, “if you have seen or have any information on Jovon Eugene Simpson, you are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.”

