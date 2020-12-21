Advertisement

Moody man killed in car crash Saturday

car crash
car crash(wcax)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - A 72-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash on FM 2671 near Moody on Saturday at 5:50 p.m.

Texas DPS said a 30-year-old man from McGregor was travelling southbound when he attempted to pass another vehicle at a high speed.

According to the investigation, the driver ran off of the road, struck a culvert and rolled over multiple times.

A passenger in the car, Luis D. Medina of Moody, was not wearing a seatbelt. Medina was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White for incapacitating injuries.

