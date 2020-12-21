Advertisement

Navarro County: Sheriff’s office looking for vehicle burglary suspects

Navarro County vehicle burglary suspects (above).
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Navarro County are looking for two of three suspects they believe were involved in a string of vehicle burglaries earlier this month.

Navarro County Sheriff’s Office officials say they had several reports of vehicle break-ins around Dec. 9 near the Southern Oaks subdivision where several firearms and credit card were stolen.

They believe the men used the stolen credit cards to buy items at stores in Corsicana and Ennis.

Three face-masked suspects were captured on the stores’ surveillance cameras.

NCSO released the images to ask the public to help identify the suspects.

Officials say one of the three suspects was captured in another county, however, the other two remain at-large.

Anyone recognizing the other two individuals, or their vehicle, is asked to contact Sgt. Caleb Loftis at 903-654-3001.

